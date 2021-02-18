Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations cancelled in Houma on Friday

Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HOUMA, La. — According to a media release sent on Thursday evening, all scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations from the Terrebonne General Medical Center drive-thru site at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center have been cancelled for Friday, Feb. 19.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said it expected this week’s severe winter weather to cause widespread delays in vaccine shipments.

According to the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), residents who miss their second dose vaccine appointment this week can safely delay the second dose if needed.

The CDC guidelines state that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible but the shot will still be effective if there is a short delay in getting the second dose. There is no need to restart the vaccination series if the second dose must be delayed.