NEW ORLEANS — In order to train staff members on new testing kits, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at UNO Lakefront Arena will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, instead of the usual 8 a.m. opening time.

Testing will be open until 4 p.m. or until the maximum of 250 tests is met.

Testing criteria remains the same: individuals 18 year of age or older who arrive in a motor vehicle and who are symptomatic (combination of a fever and cough or shortness of breath).