Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be offered to healthcare workers and first responders with symptoms, at the Alario Center

JEFFERSON, LA – Through a pilot program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), COVID-19 testing will be offered to individuals who meet specific criteria at the Alario Center Parking Lot.

The Alario Center is located at 2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego, LA 70094.

Sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Eligibility

Per the HHS program, the Community-Based Testing Sites will initially provide COVID-19 tests to healthcare facility workers and first responders who are symptomatic only. These individuals are working around the clock to provide care, compassion and safety to residents, and are at high risk for exposure and spread. As availability allows, testing criteria may be expanded beyond the initial pilot program.

Procedure

Upon arrival at the site, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles and to provide identification and a healthcare facility employee or first responder badge. Personnel in full medical protective gear will check the individual’s temperature with a no-touch thermometer and insert a nasal swab to obtain the necessary sample.

For the safety of the testing personnel, the drive-through sites will not be able to accommodate walk-up individuals. Individuals must arrive in a vehicle.