Dr. Rachel with health care workers as they get their second vaccine dose

NEW ORLEANS — Health care workers at Touro Infirmary have started getting the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

WGNO’s Teaching Doctor Dr. Rachel has been following two health care workers during their vaccine journey.

Dr. Jay Davis from LSU Health and labor and deliver nurse Yvette Luster got their first doses three weeks ago. They received their second injections this week.

“First injection felt great. I didn’t have any issues besides a little minor arm soreness at the injection site for two to three days. But besides that, I felt great,” said Davis.

“Just a mild headache. But, other than that, just a little soreness at the site,” said Luster regarding her first shot experience.

“Here at Touro, we have been very successful,” said Dr. Chris Lege, chief medical officer at Touro. “We are nearing 1,500 of our staff vaccinated.”

Lege said Touro has also begun giving the vaccine to some patients who fit guidelines set by the state.

“We are excited to say we’ve opened our vaccination clinic on Touro’s campus,” he said. “We are opening that campus six days a week with initial capacity of 100 vaccinations per day following the guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health of vaccinating high risk elders greater than age 70.”