Dr. Rachel: Coronavirus Home Care

In the next couple of weeks, more and more people will test positive for the coronavirus. Most people will be sent home to recover because they do not require hospitalization. DR. Rachel is telling us some important things to do when caring for a COVID-19 positive person at home.

The infected person needs to be kept in isolation in a separate room from other household members. Ideally with their own bathroom.

Hands must be washed before entering the isolation room and immediately after leaving.

The infected person needs to wear a mask when someone enters the room. The caregiver needs to wear a disposable mask as well.

Gloves need to be worn when you have contact with any of the person's body fluids.

Avoid sharing household items with the patient.

The infected person's laundry should be washed daily in detergent and hot water.

If you are sick with COVID-19, you need to avoid contact with your pet. We do not think that pets can get the virus but we are unsure so be safe. If you must care for your pet while, you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with your pet. Avoid snuggling, being kissed or licked, and do not share food with them. Wear a facemask when they are next to you.

The person needs to stay in their isolation room at all times. If they need to leave the house, they must wear a mask to avoid spreading the virus to others.