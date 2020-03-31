Dr. Rachel answers: What do we know about coronavirus?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- WGNO's medical correspondent Dr. Rachel, the Teaching Doctor, is answering your coronavirus questions. Here are her responses to some of your recent questions.

Question: It seems like we do not know a lot about the virus. Are there things we actually do know about it?

Dr. Rachel: There are things we know about it. We know it's an RNA virus. We know it's very, very contagious. We know that it is deactivated with soap and water--does not like soap and water.

And most important, we know that it does not discriminate. It loves all of us, from babies to the elderly. Black, white, yellow, purple. Loves us all. So definitely take the precautions.

And the most important thing we know about the virus is that we will beat it. We definitely will beat it.

Question: I am 69 years old and just had hip replacement surgery. Am I at higher risk for the coronavirus?

Dr. Rachel: Yes, you are at higher risk. because the surgery put your body under stress, which decreased your immune system. So, you are a little bit higher risk for complications. You have to take extra precautions not to get this virus.

Wash your hands stay inside.

Question: Is it safe to go swimming?

Dr. Rachel: Swimming is safe as long as you do the social distancing and do not invite other kids over to your swimming pool.

The other thing that you kind of have to be aware of: we know this virus lives on metal up to two days. So, when you are coming out of the pool going into the house, if you have metal handles, make sure that you wash your hands once you get into the house. But, yes, we do not think the coronavirus lives in pools. The chlorine should kill it.

Question: I want to donate blood. Is that safe?

Dr. Rachel: Yes, it is safe. All of the blood donation centers are practicing the social distancing and taking the precautions implemented by the government. So, it is safe to give blood, And, we need blood donations right now.