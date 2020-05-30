Dr. Michele Campisi is a Health Care Hero of the Day!

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Michele Campisi decided to move to New Orleans before Hurricane Katrina. She wasn’t sure if the storm would force her to change her plans. So she visited some friends here first.

“Helped them gut their houses, did the tour, and said, ‘You know what? We’re coming. We’re in’,” Campisi recalled of her decision to make the move and renovate a storm damaged home.

Katrina also destroyed the VA hospital in the city. More than a decade later, a new hospital opened to replace it.

At the start of the pandemic, Campisi was forced to self quarantine at home after exposure to a possible coronavirus patient. She never contracted the disease, so as soon as she was cleared for work, she was in the ER at the new VA Hospital working to save the lives of veterans who served our country and even fought for our freedom.

