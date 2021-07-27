Dr. Dobbs discusses “rapid increase” in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs provided an update on the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

Over the weekend, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,608 new coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, 1,291 new cases were reported. Dr. Dobbs said almost all of the new cases are likely the Delta variant.

According to MSDH, hospitalizations are also rising across the state. Dr. Dobbs said younger people are being hospitalized due to the Delta variant, and hospital ICU space is very limited at this time.

Dobbs stated those who are unvaccinated are driving the transmission in the state, and the Delta variant is twice as contagious.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine is 88% effective against the Delta variant. On Friday, MSDH recommended that doctors and clinicians consider a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for certain high-risk groups with immunocompromising conditions.

