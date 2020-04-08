Dr. Birx: US must stick to guidelines, avoid 2nd wave of virus

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — A leader of the White House’s coronavirus response team is warning there could be another wave of U.S. infections if people don’t stick with the health guidelines recommending they stay indoors and avoid social interactions.

Dr. Deborah Birx says “if people start going out again, socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early.”

Birx told NBC’s “Today” show she’s “hopeful” the United States will have fewer than the projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. She says people have been following the 30-day recommendations to stay at least 6 feet away from others, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use hand sanitizer and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

But she says what’s “really important” is people “don’t turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread.”

There have been about 400,000 U.S. cases and about 13,000 deaths.