Dr. Avegno: Death toll for ‘lethal’ virus about as high as homicides in Orleans Parish last year

NEW ORLEANS – There’s no curfew in place for Orleans Parish, but the city’s health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says the only way to get ahead of the deadly COVID-19 virus is by staying at home.

“I want to continue, and we’re all continuing, to really hammer why it is so important to stay at home unless you have essential business to do,” Avegno said. “And that’s because this is a lethal virus, this is a deadly virus.”

Avegno says that in just the few weeks that we’ve been fighting the spread, the virus has killed at least 115 people in Orleans Parish.

That’s about the same number as the city had in homicides in all of last year.