Donate food to first responders through Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

NATIONAL – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and the Dickey Family are showing support for those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 14, guests can donate sandwiches to first responders in their communities with Dickey’s First Responder Relief Packs. The packs include five or ten pulled pork classic sandwiches.

The Dickey family has also pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the effort to feed first responders.

To participate, guests can go to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s website and add a First Responder Relief Pack to their order. Dickey’s, in partnership with the Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery process.

Guests can add any number of individual sandwiches to the order to feed local responders.