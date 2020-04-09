Donate cloth face coverings at the JP Public Library

METAIRIE, LA – Looking for a way to help out during the coronavirus pandemic? The demand for face masks is at an all time high, while the supply seems to be at an all time low.

To combat this, Jefferson Parish has put out bins for donated cloth face coverings/masks outside of the two main branches of the library.

According to the Jefferson Parish Facebook page, individuals can drop cloth face coverings off at the drop-off bins located at the two Jefferson Parish Library locations:

East Bank Regional Branch – 4747 W Napoleon Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

West Bank Regional Branch – 2751 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Parish officials ask that all donated masks are placed in a sealed bag.

Guidance from the CDC on cloth face coverings can be found here.