Doctors share COVID-19 vaccine experience, work to calm fears

BATON ROUGE – Frontline workers in Louisiana are getting the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Soon after they roll-up their sleeves, they begin working to calm down any fears that others might have about getting vaccinated.

During a news conference with Governor John Bel Edwards, the CEO of New Orleans East Hospital shared her experience after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She says this vaccine is finally giving the community hope.

“These vaccines are met with tremendous excitement and emotion,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis. “We’ve had tears of joy, different from March and April when there was tears of dispair.”

Dr. Davis received her vaccine alongside other frontline workers this week.

“Personally, myself, I had a little bit of pain at the injection site, but other than that, things have been fine,” Dr. Davis said.

Those in the medical field have heard the community’s concerns about getting the vaccine and how quickly it was created.

Dr. Davis said, “I stand here to tell you as a Johns Hopkins University and a Harvard University trained physician that the science is clear, you can look it up yourself on CDC.gov. This is a safe vaccine.”

She acknowledges only a handful of people have had allergic reactions after inoculation.

“Those severe allergic reactions…1,2,3 thus far when we have had several tens of thousands of individuals across the world be vaccinated. While that is a portion of the story, the greater tale is that we are protecting not only ourselves, but our community,” Dr. Davis said.

Also during Thursday’s newsconference, Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health says his COVID-19 shot felt like a flu shot.

Dr. Kanter said he had a sore arm that night and a slight headache the next day, but felt fine by the end of the day.

Governor Edwards believes the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive emergency authorization later this week.