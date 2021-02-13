Doctors say no evidence showing COVID vaccine affects fertility

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Doctors said there is a lot of misinformation on social media and the internet about the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility.

“So, let me first say that it’s a myth,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, an OB/GYN.

Dr. Gillispie-Bell said it was started by a German doctor. That false information spread like wildfire on social media sites like Facebook.

Dr. Gilliespie-Bell has had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but admits, she wasn’t confident when it was first approved.

Once I looked at the process at how it was made and realized it was the same steps that happen any time any other vaccine or medication are made, then I felt more comfortable and so I try to explain that to my patients as well,” said Dr. Gillispie-Bell.

Doctors said 23 women got pregnant while in the Pfizer trial with no impact on their fertility. There are also bogus claims of the vaccine affecting male fertility.

Dr. Gillispie-Bell also said the vaccine will not be kept from women who are pregnant and are breastfeeding. She explained it’s all about making a decision that’s best for you and your family.

“Thinking about risk and benefit, the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the known side effects fo that are pretty dismal or can be dismal compared to getting the vaccine, yes,” said Dr. Gillispie-Bell.

