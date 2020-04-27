District ‘E’ meal distribution sites for April 27 – May 1

NEW ORLEANS – District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen announces the food banks and meal distribution for this week, April 27 through May 1.

When picking up your food, you are asked to wear a face mask to protect yourself and others out in public.

The meal distribution locations are as follows:

Lower Ninth Ward

Sankofa Community Development Corporation – 5200 Dauphine St., New Orleans

Food Pantry pick-up is Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This is walk-up only, there is no drive-thru. ID is required for pick-up.

Daily meals for children can be picked up Wednesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Meals include breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner. To register for pick-ups, you need to bring your child’s ID or recent report card.

Commodity food boxes for seniors aged 60 and older is pick-up by appointment only. Please call (504) 872-9214 for an application to the program.

New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church – 5234 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans

Tuesday, April 28: From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., individuals will receive six plates

Friday, May 1: From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., individuals will receive eight plates

New Orleans East

Giving Hope Food Pantry – 13040 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans

Drive-thru pick-up is Tuesday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a cap at 300 families per day. Households can only be served once per month.

Second Harvest Food Bank at Einstein – Einstein Charter Middle School, 5316 Michoud Blvd., New Orleans

Food pick-up will start at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29 and can feed between 150 and 200 families, depending on supplies.

City Church – 13123 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans

Friday, May 1 starting at 9:00 a.m. 6,000 meals are provided by Gateway Gourmet with each individual receiving up to seven meals. 200 boxes of commodities for seniors were donated by Catholic Charities. Seniors do not need to be present, but those picking up for seniors should have proof of their name, birthday, address and income.

Meal delivery will also be provided to the following senior living facilities in District E:

Village de Jardin

Delille Inn

Peace Lake Towers

Cornerstone Homes

Villa St. Maurice