District Attorney Hillar Moore gives ‘Safety While Living With an Abusive Partner’ tips

District Attorney Hillar Moore has released a some safety tips for members of the community who may be living with an abusive family member or partner during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Moore, there is a potential for higher amounts of Domestic Violence cases during this time.
Find the tips in the graphic below:
This Safety Plan and others available at https://www.thehotline.org/
National Domestic Hotline: Text LOVEIS to 22522
The National Sexual Assault Hotline: (RAINN): 800‐656‐4673
District Attorney Victim Assistance Coordinator: 225‐389‐7714
Louisiana: State Hotline: 1‐800‐799‐7233
Iris Domestic Violence Center Hotline: 225‐389‐3001 or 1‐888‐411‐1333
East Baton Rouge Parish 911: Put 911 as the “recipient” and text emergency message to the 911 Operator