Breaking News
LOUISIANA SCHOOLS CLOSED THROUGH AUGUST. VIEW THE LATEST GRADUATION INFORMATION HERE.

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

District Attorney Hillar Moore gives ‘Safety While Living With an Abusive Partner’ tips

Coronavirus

by: WVLA/WGMB

Posted: / Updated:

District Attorney Hillar Moore has released a some safety tips for members of the community who may be living with an abusive family member or partner during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Moore, there is a potential for higher amounts of Domestic Violence cases during this time.

Find the tips in the graphic below:

This Safety Plan and others available at https://www.thehotline.org/

National Domestic Hotline: Text LOVEIS to 22522
The National Sexual Assault Hotline: (RAINN): 800‐656‐4673
District Attorney Victim Assistance Coordinator: 225‐389‐7714
Louisiana: State Hotline: 1‐800‐799‐7233
Iris Domestic Violence Center Hotline: 225‐389‐3001 or 1‐888‐411‐1333
East Baton Rouge Parish 911: Put 911 as the “recipient” and text emergency message to the 911 Operator

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News