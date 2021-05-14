Dillard University announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements

NEW ORLEANS — With summer school right around the corner, universities are being forced to make decisions regarding their immunization policies.

Dillard University is requiring most students be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pulled directly from their website, Dillard University released the following statement:

During the 2020-2021 academic year, the Dillard Community has shown incredible resilience and demonstrated a passionate commitment to educate future generations of young leaders. We are grateful to our students, staff and faculty for weathering this storm. Our pandemic-related work, however, is not yet done. As students and faculty return this coming fall (2021), Dillard and its dedicated staff have taken numerous steps to mitigate the risk to our community when it comes to the transmission of COVID-19. As evidence of our staff’s dedication, more than 80% of them have either received the vaccine or are scheduled to receive it. Now, Dillard is asking each student to contribute to a safe and vibrant on-campus experience by getting vaccinated. In keeping with its goal of providing a safe living/learning environment, the University will require most students to provide proof of vaccination by July 15, 2021 (or two weeks prior to on-campus move in).

Vaccine Information: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved vaccines that offer substantial protection against COVID-19. According to the CDC, large-scale clinical trials found that COVID-19 vaccination prevented most people from getting COVID-19 and was also very effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Reports of serious side effects from vaccinations are rare, but students should consult with their medical provider prior scheduling a vaccination and review information on the CDC’s website here.

Vaccine Requirement: The University already requires students to provide proof of numerous immunizations. Because COVID-19 presents a substantial health risk to our community the University will add a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to the existing list of immunizations for the following:

Students living in University housing (including any student in SUNO housing);

Student athletes;

Students participating in intercollegiate clubs or teams (e.g., debate, mock trial);

Students participating in clinical settings/placements;

Students who are employed by the University or in a work study program;

Students enrolled in the College of Nursing;

Students in student leadership positions (e.g., RAs, SGA, Student Organizations);

Students in Greek organizations and those aspiring to join such organizations;

Students enrolled in programs requiring frequent close contact or practice (e.g., theater, film).

Students in the above-mentioned groups who fail to provide proof of COVID-19 immunization by either July 15, 2021 (or two weeks prior to move-in) will not be able to participate in the respective programs unless he/she requests and receives an accommodation (explained in more detail below). Additionally, all un-vaccinated students will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing.

Next Steps: The State of Louisiana has opened vaccination to all individuals aged 16 and older. Call 1-855-453-0774 to find a vaccination location near you or visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website here. Please bear in mind that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses approximately two weeks apart. The second shot will be scheduled when you get your first shot and will be administered at the same location.

Accommodations: Students may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons. Any such request should be directed to Sheila Judge, Director of Disability Services, at sjudge@dillard.edu.