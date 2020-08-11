Destrehan High School student tests positive for COVID-19

DESTREHAN, La – A Destrehan High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Destrehan principal Jason Madere sent out a letter to parents yesterday afternoon notifying them of the positive COVID-19 test result.

“Today, August 10, 2020, we were notified that an individual at Destrehan High School has tested positive for COVID-19,” Madere wrote. “We are sharing this message with you as a courtesy and to keep you informed. School leaders immediately notified local health officials and are following health officials’ guidance. We have contacted employees and the families of all students who were in close contact (defined as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer) with this individual and are conducting a deep cleaning and disinfecting. Public health officials do not recommend closing the school or self-quarantining additional students or staff at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with any additional information as needed.”

Privacy laws prevent school administrators from identifying the student, Madere wrote. The infected student will not be allowed back on campus until they complete “recommended guidance.”

Students returned to the Destrehan High School campus on August 6 and August 7 on a rotating hybrid schedule.

“As you know, we should all be prepared for positive COVID-19 cases to occur as long as the virus is present in our community,” Madere wrote. “We planned for this likelihood before the school year. We will continue to operate in close collaboration with local health officials and keep you updated.”