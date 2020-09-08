Denham Springs water park closes for season, casts hope for less COVID in 2021

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Labor Day has marked the unofficial end to Summer 2020. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has put restrictions on the usual fun, visitors at a Denham Springs water park made the best splash they could.

The Aqua Pards park on Eden Church Road closed for the season Monday. Social distancing measures left the venue’s capacity at 50 — compared to the usual 375 — with visits capped at three hours and one midday hour closed daily for cleaning.

“We’ve been keeping clean, sanitized, and doing what we have to do,” said Joshua Zganjar, the park’s assistant general manager. “It’s always a great way to get away every summer, but this summer especially, it’s a great way for people to get everything off their minds.”

While workers understand the need for these virus mitigation efforts, workers at Aqua Pards can’t help but hope that by next summer, the coronavirus is water under the bridge.

“If we see there’s a way to offer the same experience we always have, with any restrictions, a year from now, then we’ll do so,” Zganjar said.

Aqua Pards plans to reopen in May, just in time for Summer 2021.