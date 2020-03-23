Delgado, University of Holy Cross donate medical supplies to hospitals

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College and the University of Holy Cross are both donating supplies from the medical training programs to hospitals in the New Orleans area.

Many of the supplies are in great demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and include masks, gloves, at at least one respirator.

“Our healthcare partners have been great to us by providing clinical and internship opportunities to our students as well as donating equipment so our students can learn,” Delgado Chancellor Dr, Larissa Steib said in a statement announcing the community college’s donations. “Now, at this very critical point we have an opportunity to be there for them as they work on the front lines to reduce the spread and care for those affected during this time of need.”

Delgado donated boxes of masks and other items as well as a donated/loaner respirator to various hospitals in the area.

The University of Holy Cross donated more than 1,000 protective masks and medical gloves as well as 500 gowns, hundreds of face shields, as well as shoe covers and disinfectant wipes.

Holy Cross donated the supplies to Our Lady of Wisdom in Algiers which is part of the Chateau Notre Dame Health System.

Photos provided by University of Holy Cross

