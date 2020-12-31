December 31 COVID-19 Update: 4,051 new cases reported overnight in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, Louisiana reported 4,051 new cases – a sizable drop from Wednesday’s all-time high in single day reporting of 6,754.

The total number of cases statewide is now 315,275

An additional 40 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,488.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,731 infected people hospitalized, and 202 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 263,712 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.