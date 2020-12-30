December 30 COVID-19 Update: More than 6,700 cases reported overnight in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – More than 7,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, Louisiana hit an all time high in single day reporting, with 6,754 new cases overnight.

The total number of cases statewide is now 311,229.

An additional 51 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,448.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,717 infected people hospitalized, and 210 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 263,712 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.