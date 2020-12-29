December 28 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 4,000 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 7,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 3,946 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 304,485.

An additional 61 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,397.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,689 infected people hospitalized, and 218 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 247,500 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.