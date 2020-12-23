December 23 COVID-19 Update: 2,976 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 7,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,976 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 293,934.

An additional 68 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,226.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,675 infected people hospitalized, and 196 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 247,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.