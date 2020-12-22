December 22 COVID-19 Update: 3,705 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 7,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 3,705 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 290,960.

An additional 51 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 7,158.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,647 infected people hospitalized, and 181 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 232,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.