Dec. 9 COVID-19 update: Huge spike of over 4,300 new cases, 32 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana saw a massive spike overnight, increasing by more than 4,300 in 24 hours.

The addition of 4,339 new cases does not include a backlog or delay. The state’s total of confirmed cases has now reached 258,914, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Thirty-two new deaths occurred overnight, bringing the death toll in Louisiana to 6,684. The number of coronavirus patients who are currently hospitalized continued its steady climb, reaching 1,537.

That’s an increase of 21 patients in 24 hours. A total of 177 of those patients are currently on ventilators, an increase of 12 in that same time period.

