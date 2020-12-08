Dec. 8 COVID-19 update: Over 2,400 new cases, 45 deaths

BATON ROUGE – More than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths were reported statewide in the past 24 hours as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to climb.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s addition of 2,429 new cases brought the state’s total of coronavirus cases to 254,562. There have now been 6,652 deaths attributed to the virus in Louisiana.

The number of coronavirus patients who are currently hospitalized jumped by 93 overnight, from 1,423 to 1,516. One hundred and sixty five of those patients are on ventilators.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.