Dec. 4 COVID-19 update: Over 3,000 new cases, two dozen deaths

BATON ROUGE – There were more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and 24 more people died from the virus in the state during that same time period.

The Louisiana Department of Health added 3,102 new cases to the state’s total today, bringing the number of people who have contracted coronavirus in Louisiana to 247,177. The 24 new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 6,548.

The number of coronavirus patients currently in a Louisiana hospital continued to rise, reaching 1,357 today. There are 154 coronavirus patients currently on ventilators.

