Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Over 2,700 new cases, 23 deaths

BATON ROUGE – Over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and 23 more people died from the virus.

The 2,774 new cases bring the state’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 244,078. There have now been 6,524 deaths attributed to the virus.

There are now 1,325 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, with 142 of those patients on ventilators. Both of those numbers continue to rise.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.