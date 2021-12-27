Dec. 27 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 12,000 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 12,164 new cases over the weekend, and 2,619 overnight.

Due to the sharp increases in cases, we are reporting out today even though it’s a state holiday. Since yesterday, 2,619 new #COVID cases have been reported to the state. That’s out of 12,831 tests. 20% of the tests reported since yesterday resulted in new cases. pic.twitter.com/kldue5axoA — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 27, 2021

Tragically, we report 17 additional #COVID deaths reported to the state since 12/23. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 27, 2021

An additional 17 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,970.

The total number of cases statewide is now 802,537.

There are currently 449 infected people hospitalized, and27 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,777,551 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,325,707 (as of Dec. 27).

According to the LDH, 69 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 9-15 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 82 percent of the deaths and 80 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.