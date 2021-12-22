Dec. 22 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,200 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,205 new cases overnight.

An additional 8 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,945.

The total number of cases statewide is now 787,538.

There are currently 272 infected people hospitalized, and 35 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,745,432 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,310,607 (as of Dec. 15).

According to the LDH, 69 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 9-15 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 82 percent of the deaths and 84 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.