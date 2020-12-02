Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: Over 3,600 new cases, 46 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The state of Louisiana added over 3,600 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated the state’s coronavirus totals around noon today, adding 3,604 new cases. Those new cases include a backlog of 1,551 cases that date back to April.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana to 241,335. There have been 6,501 deaths attributed to the disease so far.

