Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: Over 3,800 new cases, 31 deaths

BATON ROUGE – More than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Louisiana over the past 24 hours, and 31 deaths were reported.

That marks the second day in a row that the Louisiana Department of Health reported over 3,000 cases and over 30 deaths. Today’s 3,851 cases top yesterday’s tally of 3,275, while the 31 new deaths reported today are slightly less than yesterday’s total of 38.

There have now been 279,321 coronavirus cases and 6,964 deaths from the virus in Louisiana.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to rise, coming in at 1,602 today, with 169 of those patients currently on ventilators.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.