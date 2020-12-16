Dec. 16 COVID-19 update: Over 3,200 new cases, 38 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health added over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths to the state’s coronavirus totals today.

The addition of 3,275 new cases in the past 24 hours brings the total number of cases in the state to 275,545. The additional 38 deaths brings the death total to 6,933.

There are 1,584 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Louisiana, and 167 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.