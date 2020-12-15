Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: 2,617 new cases, 50 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There were over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and 50 people died from the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard this afternoon, adding 2,601 new cases to the state’s total. There have now been 271,276 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.

Today’s addition of 50 more virus victims brings the state’s total of deaths to 6,895.

There are 1,597 coronavirus patients currently in Louisiana hospitals, and 152 of those patients are on ventilators.

