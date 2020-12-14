Dec. 14 COVID-19 update: 1,022 new cases, 27 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health announced over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases today and more than two dozen deaths attributed to the virus across the state.

There were 1,022 new cases reported and 27 deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Louisiana to 269,643.

There have now been 6,845 deaths linked to the coronavirus in the state.

There are currently 1,527 COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals, and 147 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

