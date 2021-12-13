Dec. 13 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,100 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 14,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,171 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 7 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,884.

The total number of cases statewide is now 777,106.

There are currently 199 infected people hospitalized, and 31 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,734,745 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,298,235 (as of Dec. 13).

According to the LDH, 80 percent of the cases verified from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 87 percent of the deaths and 87 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.