Dec. 10 COVID-19 update: Over 2,500 new cases, 40 deaths

BATON ROUGE – Over 2,500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and 40 people died from the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health added 2,542 new cases to the state’s tally, bringing the total number of cases to 261,329. The 40 additional deaths bring the state’s death total to 6,724.

The number of coronavirus patients currently in the hospital dropped slightly, from 1,537 on December 9 to 1,529 on December 10. However, the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators rose by 3, from 177 to 180.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.