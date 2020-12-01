Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Louisiana reports more than 5,000 new cases as holiday backlog begins to clear out

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, December 1, Louisiana reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases.

An additional 35 deaths were also reported.

The LDH announced that these cases are from tests taken over the Thanksgiving holiday, including Thursday, Friday, and even Saturday.

It is predicted that Wednesday’s numbers will be large as well as the backlog is cleared.

With the addition of 5,326 new cases, there have now been 237,740 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. The 35 additional deaths bring the state’s total to 6,455.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to tick upward, resting at 1,280. Of those hospitalized patients, 128 are currently on ventilators.

