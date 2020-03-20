Death toll in Louisiana continues to climb. 12 COVID-19 fatalities now reported.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 12.

The deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident and a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident were reported after the 9:30 a.m. update.

Reports show that both victims had underlying medical conditions.

This information will be reflected on the LDH dashboard at the 5:30 p.m. update.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick