DCFS says child support payments should be made electronically

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Child Support Enforcement staff continues to work even as office lobbies are closed to visitors and encourages non-custodial parents and employers to make payments electronically during the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Child Support Enforcement (CSE) staff continues to provide services via telephone and online and are available to ensure that payments are posted and distributed.

“We are concerned and understand the impact that this pandemic has on both the custodial and non-custodial parents who pay and receive support,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. “Please know that we are committed to offering quality service to Louisiana families.”

In order to distribute payments timely, CSE encourages non-custodial parents and employers not currently set up for electronic fund transfers to make their payments electronically. Payments can be made online or by phone as follows:

Expert Pay – for both employers and non-custodial parents – No convenience fee.

Online at expertpay.com, using a bank accountBy phone at 1-866-645-6347, using a bank account

Online at expertpay.com, using a bank accountBy phone at 1-866-645-6347, using a bank account MoneyGram – for non-custodial parents – Convenience fee.

Online at moneygram.com, using a bank account or credit card

Online at moneygram.com, using a bank account or credit card By phone at 1-800-926-9400, using a credit card

Cash payments also may be made at local participating retailers like Walmart, CVS and Albertsons

While a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect Monday and will last through April 12, if residents are out shopping for essentials at retailers like Walmart, CVS and Albertsons, many of those stores also have MoneyGram locations where non-custodial parents can make child support payments using cash.

E-ChildsPay – for non-custodial parents – Convenience fee.

Online at e-childspay.com, using a credit card

By phone at 1-866-645-6348, using a credit card

For more information about Child Support Enforcement services, or how to make a payment, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/CSE, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).