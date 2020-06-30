Cynthia Lee Sheng to sign executive order requiring masks in JP businesses

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has announced that she will sign an emergency proclamation requiring masks to be worn inside of businesses in response to the rise in coronavirus cases in the parish.

Starting tomorrow, all customers in Jefferson Parish businesses must wear a mask.

Sheng says it’s vital to people’s health, and to the economic recovery of the parish.

“I know businesses are on the line, I know employees need their jobs, and if we fall back for a medical reason, it really cripples us on the economy as well,” she said.

“This is the right call for Jefferson Parish,” Jefferson Parish Health Director Dr. Joseph Kanter said. “It will save lives. There is no doubt about that.”

Employees are already required to wear masks under orders from the state.