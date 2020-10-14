Cynthia Lee Sheng in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has quarantined herself after she was recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Sheng has not tested positive for COVID-19, but she was near someone who has, according to a parish spokesman.

Jefferson Parish COO Steve Lachute read a statement written by Sheng at a Parish Council meeting this morning explaining Sheng’s absence.

“I am not at today’s council meeting because I was informed yesterday that I was recently near someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Sheng wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, I did not want to be in the chambers with you all for today’s council meeting. I am not exhibiting any symptoms and I am awaiting my test results. I am working remotely and I am fully accessible virtually. I encourage everyone in Jefferson Parish to continue to take this illness very seriously. In the past 10 days, we have seen an increase in demand for COVID testing in Jefferson Parish, some days have been up to 50 percent of an increase in demand at our test sites. Please wear a mask when you are in public, stay home if you feel sick or have been directly exposed to someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19 and wash your hands frequently.”

The percent positivity rate in Jefferson Parish has been on the decline, according to the latest reports by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The rate dropped from 3.80 to 3.40 between September 17 and September 30.