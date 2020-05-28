CVS Health expands statewide COVID-19 response by opening 15 additional drive-thru test sites in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – This brings to 23 the total number of drive-thru test sites across the state which completes the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 test sites across the country by the end of May.

Today, CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 15 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Louisiana. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 29 adds to the eight locations previously opened in Louisiana.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to those who meet CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional new testing sites in Louisiana include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510

CVS Pharmacy, 1214 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714

CVS Pharmacy, 3384 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

CVS Pharmacy, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

CVS Pharmacy, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

CVS Pharmacy, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

CVS Pharmacy, 1850 North Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433

CVS Pharmacy, 640 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726

CVS Pharmacy, 1326 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503

CVS Pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508

CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

CVS Pharmacy, 3621 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

CVS Pharmacy, 1013 East Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570

CVS Pharmacy, 7004 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

CVS Pharmacy, 800 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, LA 70458

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.