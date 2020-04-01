Curfew begins Wednesday night in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – Sheriff Mike Tregre announced the SJSO will impose a curfew on all residents, beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

“The curfew will run every day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to the imminent threat to the life and health of citizens of St. John Parish by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sheriff Tregre said.

The curfew is being implemented in conjunction with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order in which business operations are limited and residents are asked to only leave their homes for essentials.

“The curfew is necessary because of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in St. John Parish,” Sheriff Tregre said. “The curfew will help our officers assure that the governor’s order is being followed for the health and well-being of all of our citizens, as well as help our officers monitor businesses that are closed so that these businesses may remain secure.”

Essential workers are exempt from the curfew and can travel to and from work during curfew hours. Essential businesses are also allowed to stay open past the start of the curfew.