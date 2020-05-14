Curbside recycling to resume in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Jean Lafitte on May 18

JEFFERSON, LA – Curbside recycling pick-up in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte, as well as drop-off recycling at the David Drive and Lapalco collection centers will be resume effective Monday, May 18, 2020.

“Recycling was temporarily suspended on March 25th to protect workers who sort material by hand at the processing facility. While we know that this was an inconvenience for our residents, we truly appreciate the consideration and understanding while our hauler and processor, Waste Connections, made sure that workers were safe,” said Katherine F. Costanza, assistant director of the Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs.

Residents may place their recycling bin out on their normally scheduled pick-up day.

Jefferson Parish curbside recycling currently accepts the following materials only:

Plastic bottles #1 and #2

Aluminum Cans

Steel Food Cans (i.e. soup, tuna cans)

Boxboard with inserts removed (i.e. cereal, shoe boxes)

Paper (newspaper, telephone books, magazines, junk mail, paper bags, envelopes, construction paper)

Corrugated Cardboard (no pizza boxes)

Shredded paper (must be in a clear plastic bag)

Residents should not place any personal protection equipment such as masks or gloves into the recycling bin. These items must be properly bagged and disposed of in the garbage.