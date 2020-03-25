Curbside recycling suspended in Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte

JEFFERSON, LA- Curbside recycling pick-up in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the town of Jean Lafitte is suspended until further notice, due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the metropolitan area.

Curbside garbage collection has not been affected and will take place as scheduled.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but we will do our best to restore these services when we can, said Katherine Costanza, assistant director of Jefferson Parish Environmental Affairs. “The curbside recycling program is important to Jefferson Parish and something we will continue once the spread of the virus has been contained.”

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Dept. of Environmental Affairs at (504) 731-4612.

