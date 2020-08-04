Culture Aid NOLA receives $90K Center for Disaster Philanthropy Grant

NEW ORLEANS – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN) is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a $90,000 grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund. This funding will be used to sustain CAN’s service to the New Orleans community

CAN was formed in March 2020 as a partnership between several local culture and hospitality nonprofits to meet the urgent food security needs of New Orleanians. Led by a team of disaster response professionals and hospitality leaders, the organization has been able to serve over 250,000 pounds of food at multiple distribution points around the city.

CAN works against food insecurity by providing no barrier, no stigma aid. CAN requires no paperwork, ID or documentation to access services. Fresh food is purchased from local farmers and businesses to keep the local supply chain strong. Local musicians and DJ’s are hired at fair rates to create a welcoming cultural atmosphere at food giveaways.

This funding will allow the organization to continue to meet the needs of the New Orleans culture and hospitality communities through large scale food distributions, targeted grocery delivery, and comprehensive wrap around services.

Says founder and Executive Director Erica Chomsky-Adelson “This funding from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) is crucial to continuing our service to New Orleans. The culture and hospitality workers of this city make us who we are. We have to take care of each other so we can be ready to come back and show the world our famous New Orleans hospitality. We are honored and grateful to be working with our community partners and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) to provide free meals, groceries and other help to our neighbors.”

CAN’s CDP grant will be administered through the New Orleans Musician’s Clinic and Assistance Foundation, a founding partner of CAN and a legacy organization which provides health care to the peforming arts community of New Orleans.