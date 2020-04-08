Croatian authorities plan to ease strict measures designed to curb coronavirus

Watch Now
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian authorities plan to reopen open air markets, signaling easing of strict measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic says the crisis team dealing with the virus outbreak has signed permission to gradually reopen the markets in the coming days.

Authorities say this means buyers and merchants at the markets selling fruit and vegetables will need to respect protection measures such as social distance, protective gear and sanitizers to stay open.

Croatia has reported 1,343 cases of infection and 19 deaths.

