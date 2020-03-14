Crescent City Classic transitions to a Virtual Race for 2020

Transition will allow runners to run a 6.2-mile route of their choice and submit their time online

NEW ORLEANS – Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, officials with the 42nd annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic announced this year’s race will now be a virtual race. This will give registered runners the opportunity to complete the race solo during concerns over COVID-19.

Officials announced that registered runners will complete a 6.2-mile run of their choice and must submit their tracked time to have the opportunity to compete for one of the coveted Crescent City Classic posters. As in the past, posters will be awarded to the top 500 male and top 500 female finishers. T-shirts, bibs and medals for this year’s virtual race will be distributed at a soon-to-be-announced date, time and location.

“While we’re disappointed to have to call off the big race through downtown, the French Quarter, Treme and Mid-City, we’re excited to still give runners the opportunity to run a 6.2-mile course of their choosing,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “Even with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, allowing runners the opportunity to run solo is a great way to promote fun, fitness, health and well-being.”

Organizers plan to map recommended courses through several New Orleans neighborhoods to provide runners with route options for completing the virtual race. All maps will be available on ccc10k.com. Runners will also be allowed to complete the 6.2-mile run on a treadmill.

Runners will complete a 6.2-mile run and submit their tracked time to Crescent City Classic officials. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on April 11, 2020 to qualify. Registration for the race will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on April 10, 2020. Any questions runners have about the virtual race can be emailed to virtualrace@ccc10k.com.

Due to the transition to a virtual race, the Crescent City Classic’s invited “elite” athlete program, health and fitness expo and post-race festival have all been cancelled.

Crescent City Classic, in coordination with the Crescent City Fitness Foundation, are also continuing the Run For It! Program benefitting 23 local nonprofits with the same goal of raising $1 million for the charities. Runners can still choose any of the 23 selected charities to help fundraise for them.

More information and updates on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic can be found here.